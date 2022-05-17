goskagit

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that two county residents received fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be a deputy and demanding money.

According to Undersheriff Chad Clark the two calls were made 10 minutes apart Tuesday.

Clark said in an email that the caller identified himself as Deputy Caulk and said warrants had been issued for contempt of court and failing to comply with a jury duty summons.

He said the caller told the residents they would be arrested if they did not pay $1,534.76 in fees.

Clark said the call appears to those answering the phone to be coming from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office civil division.

"These are fraud scam calls," Clark said in the email. "The Sheriff's Office will never call you demanding money in any fashion. If you receive a phone call like this, hang up, write down the number they called you from and let us know."

