MOUNT VERNON — A hearing to reexamine the decision to charge a Latino teen — Cristian Alexander Quijas — as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen has been rescheduled.
With the hearing originally set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles agreed Tuesday to grant the prosecution's request to postpone the hearing until Nov. 8-9.
The prosecution asked to postpone the hearing to provide it additional time to prepare, according to a motion filed with the court.
Prosecutor Trish Johnson said the nature of the hearing is complex.
Quijas was sentenced to 15 years of detention in 2018 after pleading guilty in the March 30, 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old Angel Estrada.
Quijas was 15 years old at the time of the shooting. He is now 20.
According to state law, 16- or 17-year-olds charged with qualifying violent offenses, including murder, are automatically charged as adults.
But because Quijas was 15 at the time of the shooting, a judge had to determine whether to keep his case in the juvenile system or move it to the adult system.
The hearing to decide whether to move Quijas to adult court lasted five days in October 2017.
However, a state appeals court ruled that in moving the case to the adult court system, Skagit County did not properly address the defense claim of racial bias.
According to a declaration affidavit, if Quijas’ case had not been moved to superior court, he would have faced a juvenile court sentence that ran up until he was 21, or about six years.
Quijas attorney Jeri Lynn Chavez filed an objection to have this week's hearing delayed.
“As this is a Decline case, (Mr. Quijas’) age is relevant to the ultimate issue before the court. With every delay, Mr. Quijas gets older,” Chavez wrote in the objection.
For the first time in three years Tuesday, Janie Reyna and her family saw her brother, Quijas.
He was just a baby when he was charged, Reyna said. She said family members are crossing their fingers that the case is sent back to juvenile court.
