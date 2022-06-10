Four people were arrested Thursday following a standoff at a home in the 20000 block of Jordan Road east of Burlington.
Each of the four have been booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for vehicle prowl and second-degree theft.
Two were booked on additional charges — one for eluding law enforcement and another for criminal impersonation after providing a false name to law enforcement.
After receiving a report of a car break-in and vehicle prowl the night before at the Squires Lake Trailhead, deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office investigated and located the suspect vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The suspect vehicle fled and deputies disengaged, though they were able to get the vehicle’s license plate number and a description, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Later in the day, law enforcement located the suspect vehicle unoccupied on Jordan Road.
As they were applying for a search warrant to tow the suspect vehicle, the four suspects showed up on foot, saw the deputies and fled into a house.
The suspects exited the house a short time later after being instructed to do so by deputies.
They were taken into custody without incident, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
After getting a search warrant, deputies located stolen property from the vehicle prowl as well as drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
