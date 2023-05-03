A 20-year-old Skagit County man was taken into custody Tuesday for his alleged role in an April 26 drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.
The man was arrested in the 2900 block of Upper Samish Road north of Sedro-Woolley and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on investigation of second-degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
He is believed to be the shooter in an incident that occurred about 6 p.m. April 26 near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Fir Street in Mount Vernon.
According to the release, callers reported hearing multiple shots during a possible road rage incident between two vehicles — a white Audi and Ford Focus.
According to the release, video from cameras in the area show that the driver of the Audi was stopped at a traffic light when the other vehicle passed in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Focus hung out the window of the car and appeared to be the person shooting, said the release.
Investigators were able to obtain the license plate of the suspect vehicle, which was associated with a person known to police.
On Tuesday, members of the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol served a search warrant at the residence on Upper Samish Road.
Three handguns, one matching the caliber used in the shooting, and other evidence was recovered, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.