Handcuffs

A 20-year-old Skagit County man was taken into custody Tuesday for his alleged role in an April 26 drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.

The man was arrested in the 2900 block of Upper Samish Road north of Sedro-Woolley and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on investigation of second-degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.


