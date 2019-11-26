A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an October shooting at a party in Burlington that injured three teens.
Police received reports of gunshots about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 from a large party in the 1200 block of East Rio Vista Avenue.
When officers arrived, they learned that two males, an 18-year-old from Burlington and a 16-year-old from Mount Vernon, had gone to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Police later learned a 15-year-old Sedro-Woolley boy had also been shot injured at the party.
The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday, according to a news release sent Tuesday evening by the Burlington Police Department.
He has been booked into the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center for investigation of first-degree assault, the release states.
"Crimes of violence cannot be tolerated in our community," Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera said in the release. "Our detectives continue to pursue information surrounding this incident and we expect other possible charges and/or arrests to occur in the future."
