MOUNT VERNON — A 15-year-old Mount Vernon boy has been charged as an adult for his alleged role in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that injured five.
Jesus J. Tatro pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of first-degree assault at his Aug. 4 arraignment in Skagit County Superior Court, according to court documents. He is being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on $750,000 bail.
Tatro has a non-jury trial scheduled for Oct. 12.
Mount Vernon police arrested Tatro on July 22 on a warrant issued following an investigation into the Walmart shooting that identified three juvenile suspects.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Mount Vernon police believe the Walmart shooting to be the result of gang violence, with suspects involved in the shooting, including Tatro, having gang ties.
Two other boys — a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old — are being held in Juvenile Detention on 30-day magistrate's warrants.
Prosecutors have charged them in Skagit County District Court with felony charges of first-degree assault. The 17-year-old is facing five counts, and the 16-year-old four.
Because the two boys are facing felony charges, prosecutors cannot proceed with prosecution at the district court level, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said.
By the end of the 30-day warrants, prosecutors will decide whether to charge the two in superior court as adults. If prosecutors decide not to charge the two, they will be released.
The 17-year-old’s warrant expires Aug. 24, and the 16-year-old’s warrant on Aug. 28.
The Mount Vernon Police Department is still investigating the shooting and working through legal processes and warrants, said Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock.
If the department's investigation leads to additional subjects, then more arrests may follow.
Two of the three shooting victims who were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following the shooting have been confirmed released by the hospital.
Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said the third patient declined to allow the hospital to share information regarding his status.
According to an email from Cammock, the Mount Vernon Police Department remains in communication with Walmart regarding providing law enforcement services.
