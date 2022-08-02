ANACORTES — Five vehicles were broken into Friday in the Whistle Lake parking lot, with credit cards and other items being stolen, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
An officer was dispatched to the parking lot Friday afternoon as multiple reporting parties called 911 to report their car windows had been broken and items had been taken.
The thieves ended up using several of the stolen credit cards at local businesses, according to the release.
The Anacortes Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects in the case.
The department reminds residents that car prowlers are often brazen in their thefts, and locking car doors isn’t always enough to deter such thieves.
It advises residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles before parking and leaving them unattended.
