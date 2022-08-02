goskagit

ANACORTES — Five vehicles were broken into Friday in the Whistle Lake parking lot, with credit cards and other items being stolen, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.

An officer was dispatched to the parking lot Friday afternoon as multiple reporting parties called 911 to report their car windows had been broken and items had been taken.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.