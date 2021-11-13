SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Catalytic converters were stolen from two trucks belonging to the Helping Hands Solution Center late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
“They were clean cuts. Very clean,” Helping Hands Deputy Director Rick Baillie said. “I’d say whoever did this was in and out in under 10 minutes.”
It’s the second time this year the food bank has suffered this sort of theft. The last time, however, it was only to one truck.
“It’s really disappointing,” Baillie added.
Baillie said the main disruption to the food bank’s scheduled services involved its Grocery Rescue program, where food is picked up by truck from local grocery stores such as Costco, Walmart and Food Pavilion.
“Food that would normally end up in a landfill or they can’t serve because it’s close to its expiration date,” he said. “That food is redistributed to families in need.
“We usually take that food — mostly produce — right off the truck and onto the line. That’s not going to happen today (Friday) so there is going to be less food available.”
One truck is already in the shop getting its catalytic converter replaced. Once it’s returned, the other will undergo repairs.
“We may have the one truck back by Monday or even sooner,” Baillie said. “They are really working hard to get the work done.
“We are going through our insurance right now and luckily we have a fairly low deductible. But we are already seeing members of the community stepping up to help. That is really amazing.”
