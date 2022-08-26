...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — A third teen allegedly involved in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon has been charged as an adult in Skagit County Superior Court.
Anthony J. Martinez-Tatro, a Mount Vernon 16-year-old, pleaded not guilty Friday to four counts of first-degree assault.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Martinez-Tatro was arrested July 25 and placed in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on a 30-day magistrate's warrant.
Prosecutors originally filed felony charges against Martinez-Tatro in district court. As the charges were felony charges, prosecutors could not proceed with prosecution at the district court level.
Prosecutors filed charges Monday at the superior court level.
Martinez-Tatro’s bail has been set at $1 million.
His lawyer read a note in court Friday from Martinez-Tatro’s mother requesting that her son be released from custody and placed under house arrest under the supervision of his mother and two grandmothers.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge Tom Verge said the $1 million bail was warranted for the safety of the community.
