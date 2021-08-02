The State Patrol is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a vehicle crash west of Burlington early Sunday morning that left two people injured.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, a 16-year-old girl was driving north on Highway 11 just after midnight when she turned onto Pulver Road and was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.
Three people were in that vehicle, the release states, but the driver fled the scene on foot before troopers could arrive.
One of the passengers was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries. The other was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.
The 16-year-old girl was uninjured, but was referred for charges for allegedly driving under the influence.
