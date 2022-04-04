goskagit

BURLINGTON — Burlington police confirmed two people died Thursday after an hourslong standoff. 

Police responded about 6:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Victoria Avenue, after a caller reported that a friend called to say he had shot and killed his wife. 

When police arrived, they made brief contact with the man, but he fled back into his home, according to a news release from the city. 

Crisis negotiators were unable to get in contact with him, the release states. Police eventually flew a drone into the residence, and confirmed the man and a woman were dead.

According to the Skagit County Coroner's Office, the dead were 47-year-old Michael Brawley and 45-year-old Holli Brawley.

The Coroner's Office said Holli Brawley died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Michael Brawley died from gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Detectives found multiple firearms and a ballistic vest in the residence. 

