Two of five people who were injured during a shooting at the Mount Vernon Walmart on Sunday night remained at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Wednesday.
Three of the five had been airlifted from Skagit Valley Hospital to Harborview, which has a Level 1 trauma center.
A news release from Mount Vernon police on Tuesday had indicated that one of those transported was a 72-year-old male. However, Lt. Mikel Moore of the Mount Vernon Police Department said Wednesday that the older man was not one of the victims airlifted.
The three who were sent to Harborview were the 24-year-old Walmart employee and two of three injured 19-year-olds.
The older man and the third 19-year-old were treated at Skagit Valley Hospital.
As of Wednesday, one of the 19-year-olds at Harborview was reportedly in serious condition and receiving intensive care, said Susan Gregg, Harborview's media spokesperson. The 24-year-old male was in satisfactory condition, and the other 19-year-old was discharged.
Mount Vernon police released no additional information on the case as of Wednesday evening. No names have been released, nor any details about what might have led to the shooting.
Police Chief Chris Cammock told the Skagit Valley Herald on Monday that a couple of people had run into another group of people at the Walmart on Sunday night before a confrontation ended in gunfire. Moore said Monday that it was too soon to say whether the altercation was gang-related.
Anyone who saw the event or has information is asked to call Mount Vernon police at 360-336-6271 during business hours or dispatch at 360-428-3211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.