...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Two women were booked Tuesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for allegedly selling drugs and shooting a gun into a vehicle.
A 33-year-old Mount Vernon woman is facing charges of delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl.
A 28-year-old Anacortes woman faces the same charges, in addition to two counts of first-degree assault and a charge of drive-by shooting.
According to court records, on April 4 witnesses and victims reported the Anacortes woman fired a handgun at the victim’s vehicle near Cook Road and Old Highway 99 north of Burlington after the victim and the victim’s father drove away from a drug exchange.
The court records state that the Anacortes woman is believed to have fired one shot into the air and four at the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies identified three bullet holes in the passenger side door of the vehicle and a flat tire on the driver’s side.
The day after the shooting, deputies were granted arrest warrants for the two women, and they were taken into custody Tuesday.
The Anacortes woman is being held on $250,000 bail and the Mount Vernon woman on $100,000 bail.
