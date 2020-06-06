BAY VIEW — During the COVID-19 shutdown of state parks, vandals entered Bay View State Park and cut down five trees planted by a former ranger.
Ranger Brandon Hoekstra said he was surprised April 11 to find someone had cut down four fruit trees and one hawthorn tree the night before.
"They just cut them all down and left them there ... During a tough time during park closures of all times, too," Hoekstra said. "It was really disappointing to walk out there and see all of the trees down on their sides."
State Parks is investigating. It asks anyone with information to report it to Bay View State Park at 360-757-0227.
"We're still looking into this," Hoekstra said Thursday, nearly eight weeks after the vandalism. "Any information would be appreciated."
The trees were near the southern boundary of the park. Over the years, they provided fruit — apples, plums and pears — and shade to rangers and park visitors.
"One of the rangers in the past had planted those years ago," Hoekstra said. "They were older trees that had been around for a while, and people enjoyed them."
Hoekstra, new to Bay View State Park as of March, said while he was disappointed to find the trees down, he has heard from longtime neighbors who are even more deeply upset.
"It's definitely a loss for the park and I know a lot of neighbors in the area are upset about it," he said.
One Bay View resident, Anne Middleton, wrote to the Skagit Valley Herald about the community's sadness.
"State Parks are a gift to Washington residents and visitors. Parks are our responsibility to care for, support, and protect," Middleton wrote. "We cannot understand why someone would commit this cruel act."
She said the trees attracted wildlife that would live in or eat from them. As such they provided the added benefit of wildlife viewing at the park.
