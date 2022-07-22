...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Mount Vernon police executed search warrants related to Sunday's shooting at the Mount Vernon Walmart and arrested one juvenile.
MOUNT VERNON — One juvenile was arrested Friday, and police are looking for two more in connection with what police now say was a gang-related shooting that injured five people at the Walmart in Mount Vernon last Sunday night.
Police investigators determined that three juvenile male gang members confronted rival gang members in the Walmart, resulting in multiple shots fired, a Mount Vernon Police Department press release states.
Police investigators have identified three suspects so far, and more are possible, Mount Vernon Sgt. Detective Mike Don said Friday afternoon.
The incident resulted in the injury of three 19-year-old gang members, a 24-year-old security guard who was shot multiple times and a 76-year-old customer who was struck in the leg while fleeing, according to the news release. The three injured gang members have not been named as suspects. The gangs were also not identified.
The Walmart employee and two of the 19-year-olds were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment, and two of the three remained hospitalized as of Thursday. A third teen and the older man, whose age was corrected Friday from previous press releases, were treated at Skagit Valley Hospital.
Search warrants were executed at two Mount Vernon houses Friday morning by Mount Vernon police, in collaboration with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, the State Patrol, Sedro-Woolley Police Department and Burlington Police Department, the release states.
Law enforcement found numerous firearms and items of interest during the search, leading to the surrender of one suspect, according to the release.
Police booked him into Skagit County Juvenile Detention on five counts of first-degree assault, according to the news release. Two other juvenile male suspects are still at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.