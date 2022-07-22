police

Mount Vernon police executed search warrants related to Sunday's shooting at the Mount Vernon Walmart and arrested one juvenile.

 Courtesy of the Mount Vernon Police Department

MOUNT VERNON — One juvenile was arrested Friday, and police are looking for two more in connection with what police now say was a gang-related shooting that injured five people at the Walmart in Mount Vernon last Sunday night.

Police investigators determined that three juvenile male gang members confronted rival gang members in the Walmart, resulting in multiple shots fired, a Mount Vernon Police Department press release states.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

