ANACORTES — Skagit County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Anacortes woman with second-degree murder in relation to the Aug. 25 shooting death of a 52-year-old man.
Anacortes police arrested Shakina Thomas following an investigation and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
The 52-year-old victim, Moses White, was transferred to Island Hospital but subsequently died from his injury, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
According to the affidavit, Anacortes police dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street, and additional reports of a woman running toward Commercial Avenue.
Thomas later returned to the scene of the shooting and called 911.
Shawndrisa Hicks, the suspect’s mother, said Thomas had shot White during a domestic violence altercation between White and Hicks outside Hicks’ apartment, according to the news release.
Hicks reported pain to the tops of her feet and general pain to her eyes and head, though officers did not observe any major visible injuries requiring medical care, according to the affidavit.
Hicks told an officer that she and Thomas had initially run from the scene but had returned after observing that White no longer posed a threat, according to the news release.
Thomas’s bail has been set at $500,000, with her arraignment scheduled for Thursday.
