SEDRO-WOOLLEY — One woman died and another suffered serious injuries after the man driving the vehicle in which they were passengers crashed after allegedly attempting to evade police.
The incident started about 2 p.m. when Sedro-Woolley police received a report of a drug deal that had just occurred on North Murdock Street, Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
The caller was able to give a description of the vehicle as well as of a man in his mid-20s who was driving, Tucker said. The vehicle and the man were well known to officers, Tucker said.
Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, Tucker said. But instead, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly.
In the interest of public safety, officers discontinued the pursuit, Tucker said
Officers relocated the vehicle on Highway 9 headed back into city limits and going about 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, he said.
The vehicle went through several stop signs and was eventually struck by another vehicle near Warner and Township streets, Tucker said. The suspect vehicle spun, hit a parked car, and flipped onto its roof, he said.
A woman in the passenger seat, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Tucker said.
In an attempt to save her life, about 10 people — including officers and passersby — lifted the vehicle enough to be able to pull the woman out and attempt life-saving measures, he said.
That woman was declared dead at the scene.
Another woman in the car — a 66-year-old — was taken to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center with serious injuries, Tucker said.
The driver, who was standing outside the vehicle when officers arrived, was uninjured, Tucker said.
He was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and other charges.
Because of the Sedro-Woolley Police Department's involvement in the chase, the State Patrol and Mount Vernon Police Department are assisting with the investigation, Tucker said.
Witnesses to the incident who have not already been contacted by police are asked to call Skagit 911 Dispatch at 360-428-3211 and request to speak with a Sedro-Woolley officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.