MOUNT VERNON — A 57-year-old Burlington woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years, six months in prison for selling the drugs that killed a Swinomish Indian Tribal Community woman in May 2018.
Milagros Encarnacion pleaded guilty last week to two charges related to the death of 40-year-old Ida C. Sylvester, including controlled substance homicide and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Sylvester, a mother of five, was an active member of the Swinomish community, said her cousin Aurelia Washington.
She died days before getting to see her oldest daughter, Kiley Egbers, graduate from high school, and never got to see her son leave for boot camp with the Marine Corps, Washington said.
“My mother was my best friend,” Egbers wrote in a letter read by Washington. “Today the pain hurts just as much as it did the day she passed away.”
It was the same letter Washington read in September, when Michelle Martinez, the other woman charged in Sylvester’s death, was sentenced to five years, eight months in prison.
“Its impact has not lessened in the slightest,” Skagit County Superior Court Judge David Svaren said of hearing the letter again. “I hope you have healing.”
In recent months, Svaren has presided over the sentencings of several people who have pleaded guilty to the controlled substance homicide charge.
“It’s just another tragedy,” Svaren said.
In the past two years, more than a dozen people have died in Skagit County from overdosing on fentanyl. Aside from Encarnacion and Martinez, two others have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the deaths of three people.
Encarnacion has no prior criminal history, public defender Cassie Trueblood said at the sentencing. She had been living with Martinez, and stepped in to assist her to prevent Martinez’s young daughter from having to do so, Trueblood said.
Addressing Sylvester’s friends and family, Encarnacion apologized for her actions, saying that she would do anything to bring Sylvester back to her children.
“I ask the Heavenly Father to help hear us,” she said.
Upon her release from prison, Encarnacion will serve one year of community custody.
