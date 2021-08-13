SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Patrick Janicki surely has a smile on his face as his vision of a playground at Janicki Fields becomes a reality.
Pat’s Playground will celebrate its official grand opening from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with food, drinks, and live music.
And of course, the dedication of a project near and dear to many who call Sedro-Woolley home.
Janicki, who died of an overdose in 2017 at age 30, left unfulfilled a dream to see a playground built at the complex of fields.
“Patrick was the type of person who was always thinking about what other people could use,” said his father, Mike Janicki. “He’d be proud this playground is something that is going to get used.
“At the same time, he always wanted to see more. This is sufficient, but he wouldn’t see it necessarily as complete. He’d already be looking at bathrooms, more picnic shelters, benches. His mind never stopped working in that manner. That’s what was really unique about him. For as young as he was, he had long-term visions.”
The Janicki family, the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club, the Sedro-Woolley School District and community members worked together to finish the playground. It highlights all that Patrick stood for and wanted to accomplish. It’s a generational playground, one to be filled with laughing and frolicking kids for years to come.
The logging-themed park is unlike any in the state.
“We really have the most incredible community because they stepped up and helped us do this,” Mike Janicki said. “So many times, it just took a phone call to get something done.”
It’s what Patrick envisioned 20 years ago, when he said there was nothing for kids to do while their siblings played games on the sports fields, his father said.
Patrick knew the situation firsthand, having been part of it growing up. Now those kids have more to do than fill the drains with rocks, which is how his father said Patrick passed the time.
“This park is special,” said Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson. “It’s ADA accessible and what people may not realize, it’s fun for everyone and it’s open to anyone.”
The fact that it’s the first of its kind is a “feather in our cap,” she said as she commended the Rotary Club for its efforts.
Janicki said the project has been bittersweet because it was about his son’s vision.
“I’d give the whole thing back for one hour with Patrick,” he said. “I have had to be really smart with my emotions. I had to really make this like a job, and my job was to make sure it was what Patrick envisioned.
“It’s pretty amazing what has been done and what was accomplished. It has really exceeded our expectations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.