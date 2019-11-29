MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College culinary arts program students and other volunteers were busy Thursday morning cooking a Thanksgiving feast for 30 families in Skagit County.
Each family received a cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, a squash dish, cranberry sauce made from scratch, homemade rolls, a pie, and a vegetable crudités platter.
Volunteers then delivered the meals to each family’s home.
Lyn Highet, food services manager for the culinary program, said this is the 28th year the program has prepared Thanksgiving dinners for families in the county.
Culinary students, staff and their families started preparations at about 4 a.m. Thursday at the college, and students in the baking and pastry program made pies on Wednesday.
“It’s a fun thing to do on the holidays to help people, and we make cards for the families,” said Adriana Rodriguez, 13. Rodriguez, who is the daughter of culinary arts program instructor Gil Rodriguez, said she has helped since she was 3.
Members of the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter did outreach to find families most in need, Phi Theta Kappa officer Guillermina Bazante said.
She said many who received meals are from the Latino community and might not have experience with Thanksgiving traditions.
She said the families are grateful.
“People are like ‘oh my goodness, I don’t have to cook,’” she said. “Some are so shy they won’t say much.”
Culinary arts program student Michael Macofsky said he volunteered to cook because many can’t afford to or don’t have the time to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.
He said he was most proud of the mashed potatoes he helped make. He said he leaves some of the skins on the potatoes to give the dish some texture.
“They’ll be the perfect texture,” he said.
