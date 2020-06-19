The Mount Vernon Library is now offering curbside pickup, two months after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped services.
“We are really excited to have a way to get these materials into the hands of kids, seniors and really anyone who has missed the library,” said Library Director Isaac Huffman in a news release from the city.
Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.
Residents can place their orders online at mountvernonwa.gov/library, or by phone at 360-336-6209, the release states. Staff will call when the materials are ready for pickup.
Both a library card and photo ID are required. City residents who don’t have a library card can register online at mountvernonwa.gov/988/Get-a-Card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.