LA CONNER — Dredging has begun at the La Conner Marina, aided by a machine custom-designed to dredge underneath covered boat slips.
The estimated $5 million project to dredge both the north and south basins at the marina started in August and is expected to wrap up in February 2020.
Dredging removes sediment that accumulates underneath slips at the marina, helping maintain safe depths for boats at all tide levels and prevent both boats and docks from grounding, said Port of Skagit Harbormaster Darla Pyke.
The marina, which needs to be dredged every seven to 10 years, was last dredged in 2007, she said.
Recreational and commercial boats along with fishermen and crabbers use the marina, which has 500 slips.
Pacific Pile & Marine built a custom dredging machine, called “Dr. Dredge,” to dredge underneath covered slips.
“They’re good problem solvers,” Pyke said. “They engineered, built it, it’s worked.”
Corey Woodley with Pacific Pile & Marine said the company found a crane with a lower overhead that could fit beneath slips and attached it to other parts.
Dredged material is piled onto a barge and hauled to a disposal site in Rosario Strait northwest of Anacortes.
Woodley said in his 11 years working in dredging, he hasn’t unearthed anything too exciting — occasionally boat anchors and crab pots.
Pyke said the dredge is a large capital improvement project and took several years to plan. The port obtained permits from federal, state and local agencies.
During the project, the port monitors water quality for criteria such as turbidity, a measure of the suspended solids in the water. Crews place a turbidity curtain around the work area to trap dredged-up materials.
To reduce future dredging needs, the port is looking into federal funding that would raise the Goat Island jetty by 4 feet and decrease the build-up of sediment in the Swinomish Channel and La Conner Marina, according to a port news release.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.