MOUNT VERNON — In light of an anticipated about $4.8 million budget shortfall, Skagit Valley College has begun to identify cuts, which will be felt across the board and at each of the college’s three campuses.
“We’ve had to make a number of gut-wrenching, very difficult decisions,” Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan said. “The college will continue to offer classes and programs and services to meet our communities’ needs.”
The college, which has campuses in Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor and Friday Harbor, is making the cuts based on an anticipated statewide revenue shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, the state Office of Financial Management told state agencies, including colleges and universities to prepare for a 15% cut in 2021.
Although cuts will be made across the board, the college focused the cuts on areas that would not prevent it from fulfilling its academic mission, Keegan said.
However, with more than 80% of its budget going to staff, personnel cuts are unavoidable, he said.
“We’re immediately forced into layoff situations,” Keegan said.
As a result, almost all open positions, including those vacated by retirements, will not be filled, he said.
“Our goal is to, in time, fill those positions, but we’re looking at this as probably a three-year (process),” Keegan said. “The expectation is that the economy will be slow to recover.”
The college did not cut any programs but has had to suspend some, Keegan said.
For example, the college has suspended enrollment in its Basic Law Enforcement Reserve Academy as well as its Health and Fitness technician program, he said.
Students now in those programs will continue to receive their education, but no new students will be enrolled.
Other programs will also be restricted in enrollment, such as the college’s Parks Law Enforcement Academy, which had recently had a second section opened and will now be reduced again to one section, he said.
A third portion of the welding program has also been suspended, Keegan said.
In other areas, such as nursing, arts and sciences, class sections have also been reduced.
Because they are funded through student fees as opposed to state money, no athletics will be cut, Keegan said.
While the current cuts are not as deep as ones faced by higher education institutions after the Great Recession in 2008, Keegan, who was president of Peninsula College at the time, called them “equally devastating.”
“We were just coming out of recovering from those cuts,” he said. “These are equally devastating, in part, because they build upon cuts that have already been made.”
On top of the predicted 15% cuts, the college is also bracing for a decline in tuition revenue — both from domestic and international students — as a result of the pandemic.
International student enrollment has already been declining, only partially as a result of global lockdowns that have limited international travel during the pandemic.
In 2016, Skagit Valley College had 230 international students from six continents, Keegan said. As of this school year, that number had dropped to about 60.
“That is a consistent trend across higher education in the United States,” Keegan said. “I attribute that to the policies and rhetoric coming out of Washington, D.C.”
That was compounded by the new guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 6 that stated international students enrolled in colleges and universities that are going entirely online cannot remain in the country, according to The Associated Press.
According to the AP, in the face of numerous lawsuits and opposition from higher education institutions across the country, that guidance was withdrawn Tuesday morning.
Barring international students would have had an economic impact on Skagit Valley College, and it also would affect the school’s culture, Keegan said.
“Our international students are very important to the life of the college and the education of all of our students,” he said. “The new regulations (were) outrageous, mean-spirited and yet another attack on students who are trying to change their lives and contribute to society through higher education.”
Despite the economic struggles, Keegan said the college is continuing to look for ways to best serve its communities in Skagit, Island and San Juan counties, including by looking for grants and seeking funding for any potential federal workforce retraining programs.
“We’re looking forward to continue offering educational programs that meet the needs of our three counties and have a forward-looking vision,” he said.
