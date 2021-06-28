A 24-year-old Darrington woman died Saturday night after rolling the vehicle she was driving as she lost control on a curve on Concrete Sauk Valley Road , according to the Washington State Patrol.
The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A 31-year-old woman in the vehicle, also from Darrington, survived and was not transported for medical assistance.
The accident happened about 8 p.m. Saturday about a half-mile south of the paved portion approaching the Sauk River Bridge, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
As the vehicle lost control on the curve, the driver overcorrected to the left, struck a dirt berm and rolled the vehicle, the release states. The driver died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.