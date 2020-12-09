The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to needy children and their families. The goal is to raise $75,000.
The Skagit Valley Herald publishes names of donors throughout the Christmas season, or can list a donation in honor of someone, in memory of someone or anonymously at the donor’s request.
Donate online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mail donations to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. For information, call 360-419-7263 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
DONATIONS
Zack McAdams $100.00
Floyd and Joan Holmes $40.00
Mary and Larry Clark $500.00
Larry E. and Katy Jensen $750.00
Nicholas and Sara Governale $200.00
Rolfson’s Furniture $250.00
George and Joyce Frasier $200.00
Charles Stavig and Candice Reid $100.00
IN MEMORY OF
Kay Severson $25.00
Ryan Vander Stoep $200.00
Ken Carlson, Audrey Carlson-Johnson and Sharon Duffy $200.00
Brian Scheach $30.00
Pat and Clark Jordan $150.00
Gretchen Gahan $25.00
Ashly Roozen Mena $100.00
Richard and Erik Tjersland $50.00
ANONYMOUS
$50.00
$25.00
$200.00
$50.00
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,245.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.