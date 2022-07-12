...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Phase III of a $5.3 million project was recently completed at Sedro-Woolley High School when its old iron boilers saw the light of day for the first time since 1963.
Phase II is ongoing and includes replacing the original pneumatic valves with electric, self-monitoring ones as well as putting new thermostats in every room of the school.
New, state-of-the-art, high-efficiency boilers came online last year in Phase I of the project.
“It went really well,” said Sedro-Woolley School District Facilities Manager Ken Franks about the removal of the boilers. “The hope was it would go this easily. Of course, you are always prepared for the worst.”
The worst-case scenario would have been having to cut the two boilers into pieces in order to get them out, Franks said.
Instead, both whole boilers exited through a removable concrete panel installed when the gym was built. After rigging the boilers while inside with a series of chains, pulleys and rollers, it was just a matter of lifting them out with a heavy-duty forklift.
“They just had to just pop out that section of concrete panel, and it was just big enough for those boilers to slide right on out,” Franks said. “So they were able to get them out in one piece. It was the best we could have hoped for.”
While the panel was removed, the new boiler for the gym was installed. The new boiler is not much bigger than the new hot water tank installed last year in the same room, Franks said.
The old boilers were loaded onto a flatbed destined for a recycling facility.
“They also took out about three big dumpsters worth of piping,” Franks said.
“This is a big project,” said Brett Greenwood, executive director of business, operations and student support. “... All together, it’s $5.3 million — pulling out old boilers, putting in new ones, removing asbestos and putting in new controls for each room to better meet their needs.”
A capital levy approved by voters in 2020 covered the cost.
“It should all be online by the first day of school,” Franks said.
