The Skagit County Board of Commissioners has set an East County Public Forum for 3 p.m. May 12.
The meeting will include presentations from Skagit County Public Health, Skagit County Administrative Services and Community Action of Skagit County about COVID-19 and pandemic recovery and the future of the East County Resource Center and Library space.
The commissioners, along with representatives from various county departments and other local agencies, will also be available over GoToMeeting to take public comment and respond to questions on issues of interest to the community. The meeting can be accessed online or by phone.
To connect on a computer, tablet or smartphone using the GoToMeeting web program, use: global.gotomeeting.com/join/271182277.
To call: Dial 571-317-3122 and enter the access code 271-182-277.
For more information, contact the Commissioners’ Office at commissioners@co.skagit.wa.us or 360-416-1300.
