SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Last Thursday, Roxanne McRae’s Central Elementary School kindergarten students participated in an annual school tradition — picking out their Halloween pumpkins.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the experience was a little different this year. Instead of getting on a bus and going to one of Skagit County’s local pumpkin patches, the pumpkin patch came to them.
“The pumpkin patch field trip is my favorite field trip,” McRae said. “I think it’s so crucial we keep our community strong and keep our traditions going.”
This year, with facemasks covering their small faces and at least 6 feet of space between them while they waited, students strolled one at a time into the school’s garden to pick out their prized pumpkin.
The school garden, which was planted last school year, produced about 20 pumpkins, McRae said. In an effort to make sure all of their students — the school is currently serving students in kindergarten through second grade — could participate in the pumpkin tradition, the schools teachers each chipped in to purchase additional pumpkins, she said.
“We were all really passionate about doing something for the kids,” she said.
When they attempted to purchase the pumpkins from new local farm B&Z Farm on Rhodes Road, however, owner Sondra Zieber, who purchased the farm last year with her husband, wouldn’t have it. Instead, she donated the pumpkins to the school.
“We have plenty of pumpkins, and I think being kind and sharing pumpkins is a nice thing to do,” Zieber said. “I’m really happy I’m able to do it. I think it’s a blessing.”
For their first fall harvest, Zieber said she donated between 600 and 700 pumpkins to schools, churches, mothers groups and Head Start.
“I had a lot of pumpkins,” she said. “You can’t even tell I gave them away.”
While some of McRae’s students would carve their pumpkin, others planned to paint them. One said she would use the insides of the pumpkin and what was left after she carved it to make a pie.
“I don’t know what it tastes like, so I’m gonna try it out,” said Austen Berryman.
