MOUNT VERNON — Downed power lines on Hoag Road caused an outage Tuesday, resulting it the evacuation of the Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
The outage occurred at 11:10 a.m. and resulted in the loss of power to 146 Puget Sound Energy customers in the area.
“The power went out and we don’t have any backup generators so when the power goes out, there are no lights, no phones and no heat or filters to the pool,” said Justin Davies, Skagit Valley Family YMCA safety coordinator and aquatics director. “So for safety’s sake, we decided to evacuate everyone.”
Davies said at that time of day, there are about 20-25 members inside the building.
While the YMCA’s power was restored in the afternoon, others in the area were not expected see the lights come back on until about 8:30 p.m. according to PSE.
