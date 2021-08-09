MOUNT VERNON — Those traveling on Highway 538/East College Way may experience delays through this Friday due to construction.
Drivers can expect the single right lane to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day between mileposts 2 and 2.4 as crews from the state Department of Transportation complete preparation work for the upcoming Logan Creek Fish Passage project.
That project is scheduled to include construction of a buried structure (culvert), grading, stream realignment, large woody material placement, replacement of storm water systems as well as installing water and sanitary sewer systems and bypasses.
