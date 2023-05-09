MOUNT VERNON — A state agency may end a crucial annual grant to Skagit County’s drug enforcement squad, putting the future of this unit at risk.
The commander of the Skagit County Inter-Local Drug Enforcement Unit discussed its impact at a Mount Vernon City Council meeting Wednesday and asked if the city would offer support if funding falls through.
Tobin Meyer, chief criminal deputy with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, said of the unit’s $450,000 annual budget, $150,000 traditionally comes from this grant. Funding would usually come in September, but he can’t count on it this year.
Penny Thomas, spokesperson for the state Commerce Department, said the agency must periodically evaluate whether it’s spending money in the most effective way.
For the past 30 years, Commerce has passed a large portion of its federal law enforcement grant to interdepartmental task force units like this one, she said in an email.
“The task force assessment will not be used specifically to determine future funding decisions, but rather to inform our ongoing administration of the (federal funding) more comprehensively,” she said.
Meyer said he’s also concerned with staffing.
The task force has been borrowing a sergeant from elsewhere in the Sheriff’s Office, but Sheriff Don McDermott told him he needs this sergeant elsewhere starting in 2024. The task force lacks funding to hire its own replacement, he said.
“We need a full-time daily operations supervisor to safely and effectively operate,” he said. “There’s a lot of ifs, but January 1 is rapidly approaching.”
Each of the six Mount Vernon City Council members present said they saw the need for this unit, and would try to find funding as needed.
“This is really about the health and welfare of our youths,” said council member Mark Hulst.
Melissa Beaton said she wants the city to step forward, even if it means difficult cuts to other areas.
But Mayor Jill Boudreau said the state needs to commit to fund this and other state task forces. She said she plans to schedule a meeting with Commerce to discuss it.
“That’s their jobs,” she said.
Meyer discussed recent trends in drug trafficking and painted a dire picture of the prevalence of fentanyl in the county.
The unit targets mid- to-high-level drug trafficking networks, using undercover detectives and digital surveillance, he said.
“It’s a David and Goliath battle, but we’re doing our best,” he said.
As recently as 2019, this highly concentrated opioid was rare. But by 2022, law enforcement took more than 300,000 pills off the street, Meyer said.
“Street prices correlate with that (increase),” he said. “We know the market is saturated.”
A counterfeit Percocet pill containing fentanyl might have cost $20 to $30 wholesale in 2020, but today’s price is closer to a dollar, he said.
A new drug called xylazine, also called tranq, was found in Skagit County after first being documented elsewhere in the country. Unlike opioids, there is no known overdose antidote to xylazine.
Meyer said it’s impossible to measure the impact the task force has had, since it’s unclear exactly how much of the drug trade it has observed. That being said, the agency doesn’t have a permanent presence in Skagit County.
“I am not naïve to the fact that this is going to be an ongoing game of whac-a-mole,” Meyer said. “But if we’re not doing it, the floodgates are open.”
