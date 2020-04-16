Fifty years ago, millions of Americans took to the streets to protest smog in the air and toxic waste in rivers, marking the start of the annual celebration of Earth Day on April 22, 1970.
While marches and beach cleanups can’t be held on the milestone anniversary this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations ranging from the international Earth Day Network to local groups working to conserve land, salmon and other natural resources in Skagit County encourage joining the still-growing environmental movement from home.
“Over the past 50 years, Earth Day has fostered an ethic of stewardship in generations of people. From protecting natural land, to collecting trash, planting trees, removing invasive species, and taking action against the effects of climate change, people of all ages are finding ways to help care for the environment,” Skagit Land Trust Development & Outreach Director Laura Hartner said. “The unique circumstances under which we are celebrating Earth Day this year reminds us the work begins at home ... and builds from there.”
The Earth Day Network announced in March its move to make the 50th anniversary the first digital-focused Earth Day, forging ahead with online events using the hashtags #EarthDay2020 and #EARTHRISE.
The goal remains to unite millions around the world on the need to act on environmental issues, the greatest being climate change.
“We cannot shut down. We must shift our energies and efforts to new ways to mobilize the world to action,” Earth Day Network President Kathleen Rogers said in a news release. “Together, we can build an Earth Day unlike any other — an Earth Day that defines us as a global community.”
The first Earth Day is credited with prompting the passage of the federal Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act, as well as the formation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Since the first Earth Day in 1970, the United States has made tremendous progress improving air quality, cleaning up contaminated lands, and protecting our water resources,” the EPA said on an Earth Day flier.
Through various online programs, the Earth Day Network is encouraging activities such as switching to renewable energy, reducing the use of disposable plastics, picking up litter, reducing food waste and participating in a new global data collection program.
“Though we may be physically apart, we’re all in this together,” Rogers said. “Individual actions, when working together for a common good, can create a mass movement of change.”
Locally, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and Skagit Land Trust are offering digital Earth Day events.
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group is running a photo and art contest for community members.
Eight winners will be selected, one under 18 years old and one 18 or older, in each of four categories. The submission deadline is 3:30 p.m. April 28 and winners will be announced on April 30.
Email submissions to outreach@skagitfisheries.org with the name, age and contact information for the artist, as well as a brief description of the piece.
Photo categories include “Best bird or beast,” “Water is life” and “Every day is Earth Day” and the images must be taken within the Skagit Watershed. The art category is “Scenic Skagit” and must reflect something seen or experienced in the Skagit Watershed.
More information is available at skagitfisheries.org.
The Skagit Land Trust, meanwhile, is currently seeking statements and photos of what Earth Day means to local residents.
“Earth Day is a chance to celebrate all the work that goes into protecting our natural spaces,” says a sign land trust Education and Engagement AmeriCorps member Abby Weaver made as an example.
Email responses to americorps.engagement@skagitlandtrust.org.
Those received this week will be featured in a roundup next week, during a separate “Daily Stewardship Challenge” event the land trust will run Monday through Sunday, offering tips on land trust social media for how to care for the planet from home.
“We are so excited to see how the community comes together to celebrate Earth Day while we can’t all be in one place,” Weaver said. “There are so many ways you can help the environment in your daily life.”
MORE DIGITAL RESOURCES
Tune in to a fish talk
Learn about forage fish, like herring and sand lance, that are an important part of the salmon-orca food web in the Salish Sea during an online presentation with state Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Lisa Hillier 3 p.m. Monday.
More information at re-sources.org.
Make old stuff new
Find tips for reusing objects around the house, such as making a vase our of old toothpaste tubes.
More information at re-sources.org.
Do yard work
Learn how to spruce up your yard with native wildlife and invasive plants in mind.
More information at skagitlandtrust.org.
Report pollution
Report oil sheens, garbage or other signs of pollution to the North Sound Baykeeper using the Water Reporter app.
More information at re-sources.org.
Read a book
Skagit Land Trust compiled a list of staff favorites for enjoying nature in literature or learning a new outdoor skill.
More information at skagitlandtrust.org.
Take a video tour
The Nature Conservancy’s Washington chapter is sharing videos from across the state, including in Skagit Valley, to bring nature home.
More information at washingtonnature.org.
Find education resources
Several organizations offer online science and environmental learning tools for kids of various ages.
Examples include the Padilla Bay National Esturaine Research Center, which is offering a weekly newsletter, the North Cascades Institute, which has put some Mountain School program lessons online, the Skagit Watershed Council, which has compiled resources on its blog, and the EPA, which has online games and printable work books.
Check out the international lineup
More information at earthday.org.
