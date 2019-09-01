SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS: The Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation is accepting applications for the following scholarships:
Duane and Arlene Stowe Family Scholarship: Applicants must be either a college junior or senior and attending an in-state college or university.
The Aarstad Family Scholarship: Applicants must be a college junior or senior.
Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation/Dollars for Scholars/Rotary Renewable Scholarship: Applicants must be at least a sophomore in college. This is a renewable scholarship for a maximum of three years. Must have current college GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate financial need.
Scholarships must be applied for online at burlingtonedison.dollarsforscholars.org. Click on Students & Parents tab.
