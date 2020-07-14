PRINCIPAL HIRING: In its search for a new principal for Anacortes High School, the district will host a community forum with the top two candidates July 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The district hopes to have a new principal named by the end of July.
The meeting will be held virtually over the conferencing app Zoom because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Learn more on the district website.
EQUITY FORUM: The Anacortes School District will host a community forum regarding equity from 10 a.m. to noon. on Aug. 1.
The meeting will be held virtually over the conferencing app Zoom because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It is designed to be an opportunity for students, staff, alumni, and community members to engage with the district on its equity policy, impacts to students and families, and next steps.
Learn more on the district website.
SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY: The La Conner School Board has a vacancy to fill.
Applicants interested in applying must reside within the District 3 boundaries, which essentially encompass the Shelter Bay area.
The opening was created by the departure of Brad Smith.
Candidates must be a citizen, a legal resident of Washington and registered to vote within District 3. Those interested should send a letter stating reasons for seeking appointment, philosophy regarding public education and a completed questionnaire from the district’s website, lcsd.wednet.edu.
Applications can be sent to Executive Assistant Cherri Kahns at P.O. Box 2103, La Conner, 98257 or ckahns@lc.k12.wa.us.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
SCHOLARSHIP: Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley is offering continuing education scholarships to Sedro-Woolley High School, State Street High School and Concrete High School graduates enrolled in academic or vocational post-high school programs.
Applications are due July 31. There is no form; to apply, send a letter outlining your career plans and study goals, together with a current transcript to SI Sedro-Woolley, P.O. Box 249, Sedro-Woolley, 98284.
SCHOOL REGISTRATIONS
PRESCHOOL: The Y Preschool at Whitney Elementary School in Anacortes is taking enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. Information: skagitymca.org/preschool.
KINDERGARTEN: Enrollment is open for kindergarten in the Anacortes School District. Children must be age 5 by Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
Information: 360-503-1200.
KINDERGARTEN: The Burlington-Edison School District is enrolling students for its 2020-2021 kindergarten class.
Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to attend kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
Families may register children online at the district’s website, be.wednet.edu.
The following documents are required: birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records.
The first day of kindergarten is Sept. 8.
KINDERGARTEN: The Mount Vernon School District is enrolling students for its 2020-2021 kindergarten class.
Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 by Sept. 1. Register online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
Information: 360-428-6110.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY SCHOOLS: The Sedro-Woolley School District is taking online registration for children new to the district.
Families unsure about which school their child will attend should call the transportation department at 360-855-3504 or the district office at 360-855-3500.
Families completing the online enrollment process will be asked to provide documents, either via scanner or with a cellphone camera.
Families living outside district boundaries must complete the transfer process online. Registering online does not guarantee final acceptance.
