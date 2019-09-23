n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the high school commons, 7830 S. Superior Ave. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

n The Concrete School Board will also meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 in the high school commons for a work session, 7830 S. Superior Ave. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Lyman Elementary School, 8183 Lyman Ave. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

More from this section

Load comments