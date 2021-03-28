Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts are holding their school board meetings electronically, while others are holding them in a combination of in person and online. For information, visit district websites.
n The La Conner School Board will hold several meetings with executive sessions this week. The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after the superintendent candidates’ forum. The board will meet again at 1 p.m. Thursday to choose a superintendent. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
