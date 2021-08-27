Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Anacortes and Burlington-Edison school boards passed Thursday night their school districts' budgets for the 2021-2022 school year.
In Anacortes, the district is expecting about $41.8 million in revenue and about $42 million in expenditures. The district begins the year with reserves of about $2.6 million.
After a year and a half of remote or hybrid learning, the district is focusing this year on student learning recovery, district Superintendent Justin Irish said.
"We're allocating additional support for student mental health," he said.
Like other districts throughout the county, Anacortes will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for items in its budget such as personal protective equipment, air filters and nursing support, Irish said.
The Burlington-Edison district is expecting about $62.4 million in revenue and about $64.2 million in expenditures. It begins the school year with about $4.6 million in reserves.
The district will use some of its funding, including federal relief funds, to enhance learning support for its students, district Superintendent Laurel Browning said.
That includes increased tutoring opportunities, smaller class sizes, increased nursing support and extending the school day for the district's youngest learners, she said.
