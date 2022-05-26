ANACORTES — Erin Duez was announced Thursday as the next principal of Anacortes High School.
Duez, who currently serves as principal at Cap Sante High School and assistant principal at Anacortes High School, will take over in her new role July 1, according to a news release from the Anacortes School District.
“I believe Erin will be an excellent principal for students and staff,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in the release. “She has the adaptive, technical and relationship skills for leading a high school.”
Duez and Brian Hanrahan, the principal at Island View Elementary School in Anacortes, were finalists for the high school opening.
This week, the pair took part in a public forum, a multipart interview panel and a tour of the high school.
Duez replaces Daniel Williams, who resigned earlier this year after less than a year in the position amid claims of racial discrimination.
Duez has a doctorate in education from Seattle Pacific University, a master’s in secondary education from Loyola Marymount University and a bachelor’s in chemistry from Bryn Mawr College.
The release stated that the district will begin the process of filling Duez’s role as principal at Cap Sante High School and assistant principal at Anacortes High School.
