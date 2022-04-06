ANACORTES — Anacortes High School Principal Daniel Miller will resign at the end of the school year amid accusations that he was subjected by the school district to racial discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment.
The accusations are detailed in a tort claim sent to the district office on March 23.
The tort claim was sent about a month after Williams was told that if he did not resign his position as principal he would be demoted to middle school teacher for the next school year.
The district has 60 days to respond to the tort claim. After that, Williams would decide how next to proceed. Typically, a notice of tort claim is the first step toward a lawsuit, Williams’ attorney Brendan Donckers said.
District Superintendent Justin Irish would not comment on the accusations. He said the district is only able to discuss personnel issues with the employees involved.
The tort claim talks about how Williams came to join the district and how he views his treatment since.
“Mr. Williams intends to pursue relief under state and federal discrimination laws against the Anacortes School District for discriminating against Mr. Williams on the basis of his race over the course of his employment at Anacortes High School, including, but not limited to bringing claims for creating a hostile work environment, ongoing harassment, retaliation for raising issues concerning discriminatory practices, and wrongful termination,” the claim reads.
The claim says that after Williams was hired as the first Black principal, he relocated from New York on promises of support from Irish and his team.
According to the claim, those supports were not provided, creating “an atmosphere that made it impossible for Mr. Williams to perform his job successfully,” the claim reads.
The claim states the administration encouraged Williams to implement mandatory testing and to reassign high school math faculty without telling him about the “associated labor management relationships of the parties involved.” That meant “effectively sabotaging his relationship with his colleagues before the school year even began,” the claim states.
It also states that Irish “received criticism, opposition and outright hostility from teachers and the community regarding Mr. Williams’s hire, but withheld this information from Mr. Williams until he had moved and was forced to confront the environment on his own. In fact, Dr. Irish’s advice to Mr. Williams was to do as little as possible, focusing only on ‘school culture.’”
According to the claim, Irish “has a history of pledging to do the right thing but in fact, declining to do so when facing pressure from the community.”
The claim states that Irish dismantled a community group led by people of color focused on equity, diversity and inclusion issues and then another group aimed at equity issues within the administration.
In the claim, Williams states that he has raised concerns about microaggressions with Irish on several occasions, including insults and negative or derogatory verbal and nonverbal actions taken by colleagues, parents and the education union representative.
The district then retaliated by telling Williams “he would be placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP), conveniently timed to coincide with extant pockets of community outrage with a Black principal,” the claim states. Irish told Williams if he didn’t want to go through the PIP process, “he should resign immediately.”
When Williams refused to resign, the claim states that Irish began “paying attention to Mr. Williams’s performance, concocting expectations and observations, and relying on fabricated information, that are mere pretext to constructively terminating him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.