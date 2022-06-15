The streets of downtown Anacortes were temporarily closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon while the Anacortes High School class of 2022 celebrated its final full day as students.

Starting on Third Street, a few dozen cars packed with soon-to-be graduates drove south on Commercial Avenue through downtown and turned right on 17th Street to head to the high school.

As the students drove through town, friends and family gathered on the sidewalks to cheer and hold signs of encouragement.

The Anacortes High School graduation takes place at 6 p.m. today in the high school’s stadium.

