ANACORTES — After a nearly yearlong search, the Anacortes School District announced Friday it has found a new high school principal.
Daniel Williams, who has most recently served as an assistant principal at the New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities in Queens, New York, will take over at Anacortes High School next school year.
Williams was chosen from three finalists, which included Ryan Pike, current principal of the district's Cap Sante High School and its ASD@Home program.
“I am excited for the vision and experience that Mr. Williams will bring to the high school and our district,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a news release. “Mr. Williams’s focus on high student achievement, collaborative staff development, and equity made him a standout candidate. He also had excellent references. As with any search, we reached out to both formal and informal references. Everyone had glowing comments about Mr. Williams.”
Williams will take the reins of the high school, where he will lead 700 students and 80 staff, beginning July 1.
“I am thrilled for this opportunity,” Williams said in the news release. “I believe deeply in supporting all students and developing a culture of high expectations, respect, and engagement. I have intentionally stayed away from social media throughout my professional life, so I look forward to getting to know you all in person.”
Former Assistant Principal Kecia Cox, who this school year has been interim principal at the high school, will resume her duties as assistant principal, the district said in a separate news release.
She will also take on leadership of Cap Sante, while Pike, who has also been acting as co-principal at Anacortes Middle School, will resume his duties in the district office.
The district will begin the search for a new middle school principal, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.