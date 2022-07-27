DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — A group of third and fourth graders traversed the rocky shoreline Wednesday morning at Rosario Beach.
They stopped to crouch down around a tide pool to look at a baby crab. And two fourth-grade girls talked excitedly about seeing the tentacles of a sea anemone.
Hayley Johnson, a State Parks interpretive naturalist, told the students about the camouflage properties of tide pool sculpins as they watched the small fish dart between the rocks in inches-deep water.
Near the hiking trails, another group of students listened to the story of Ko-kwal-alwoot, an ancestor and protecting spirit of the people of the Samish Indian Nation.
Under the shade of a sheltered picnic area, students passed around and examined sea stars.
Students in the Anacortes School District’s four-week-long summer program, Impact, have this summer had the opportunity to explore the trails of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands; learn about local ecosystems and environmental conservation at Deception Pass State Park; rehearse dance moves with Fidalgo Danceworks and more — in addition to strengthening their math and reading skills.
The district sends invitations to register for Impact to kindergarten through fifth-grade students at the district’s three elementary schools who show a need for extra academic support.
The program’s curriculum covers a wide range of areas for development, from academic subjects, to emotional regulation and communication skills, to physical activity.
“This is an opportunity for those students who need extra support to get that extra support and a really great environment that they can really thrive in,” said Kelly Cox, principal of the Impact program. “It helps them to pick up some of those foundational skills that they were not able to pick up for whatever reason in the general classroom and …also have some opportunities to build relationships and make new friends, and get out and explore.”
With smaller classroom sizes and both a certificated teacher and a paraeducator for every classroom, students in the program receive more attention and individualized support for growth and learning, Cox said.
“It’s wonderful to be able to have that ability to really dig into what each student needs and then be able to meet those needs,” Cox said.
Katy Doebler, an Impact teacher, said the opportunity to provide focused and personalized attention to students without the pressure of completing legislated curricula and testing milestones is not something that happens during the school year.
“We teach through relationships and getting to know the kids and knowing what they need and knowing how they learn, and it takes time to do that,” Doebler said.
Through the collection of pre-program and post-program performance data, Cox said students in Impact have seen great gains in development from the beginning of the program to the end.
She said she received an email from the grandmother of two Impact students telling her about the excitement and engagement of the two students who faced struggles during the school year.
In addition to student development, weekly field trips to the outdoors aim to teach students an appreciation for the local environment and cultural history, and the importance of preservation, said Doebler.
“It all comes together — our ecosystem, our area around us, the history of it, how we take care of it so that generations to come still have it,” Doebler said. “They’re going to be the ones that have to preserve this environment of ours.”
Johnson said the Rosario Beach field trip was all about teaching the students about environmental stewardship and the homes that nature provides.
Third grader Aubrianna Acosta said exploring the tide pools of Rosario Beach was her favorite part of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.