ANACORTES — The Anacortes School District announced Thursday that it will not increase in-person learning time for its middle and high school students.
With rising COVID-19 case numbers in Skagit County, the district has decided to keep its older students in the hybrid model they are currently in rather than increase in-person learning to four days a week on May 6 as it had planned.
"We know this information will be met with mixed emotions," the district said in a news release. "We continue to be committed to expanding in-person learning as long as we are able to follow Washington State K-12 guidance."
The district's elementary school students will return to full-day in-person learning four days a week beginning May 6, the district said in the release.
The Anacortes district is the third in the county to this week announce it was pulling back on bringing back students for more in-person learning.
The Sedro-Woolley and Concrete school districts pulled back on their plans.
