...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
ANACORTES — The Anacortes School District announced Friday a settlement agreement with former Anacortes High School Principal Daniel Williams.
Williams, who started in his role as principal in July, sent a notice of tort claim to the district in March alleging racial discrimination and a hostile work environment.
According to a Friday statement from the district, “the district denies any of the allegations made in Williams’ claims. Both parties acknowledge that the agreement is not, and will not be construed as an admission of wrongdoing, liability or a violation of any duty, contract, law or regulation.”
The district said in the statement that its insurance provider will cover the costs of the settlement.
Williams is no longer serving as the principal at AHS. His vice principal, Erin Duez, is serving as interim principal.
Williams sent his letter of tort claim shortly after being told he would be demoted next year from principal to a teacher at Anacortes Middle School.
He told the district he would resign at the end of the school year rather than accept the teaching position.
Jamie Woodards, a teacher at Cap Sante High School and former Anacortes High School assessment and special projects coordinator, also sent the district a tort claim alleging discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment.
As of Friday, no settlement agreement with Woodards had been announced by the district.
On April 7, the district released a statement that said that race did not play a role in the employment of either Williams or Woodards and that it had concerns with Williams' work as principal for several months.
The school district is currently in the process of hiring a principal for next year.
The hiring process is being done through a consulting firm. The final round of interviews, open to the public, is set for 5:30 p.m. May 23.
