ANACORTES — The Anacortes School District will ask voters in the district to approve two replacement levies.
The Anacortes School Board approved Thursday putting a replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy and a replacement technology and capital levy on the ballot in the Feb. 8 special election, according to a news release from the school district.
The replacement levies have a combined estimated rate of $1.28 per $1,000 in assessed property value. That is 32 cents lower than the existing levies, which were approved by voters in 2018.
The proposed levies will help maintain school services that are not funded by the state, according to the release.
The EPO levy will help pay for such things as smaller class sizes, advanced placement courses, mental health support and athletics. The estimated rate is 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The technology and capital levy will provide funding for such things as laptops, online curricula, technology specialists to support teaching and learning, and building upgrades to improve energy efficiency, increase safety and maintain building longevity. The estimated rate is 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
A new state law requires school districts to seek applications from residents interested in being appointed to a committee to write for or against statements for the Skagit County voters pamphlet.
Those interested in taking part in this process can find an application at asd103.org/2022_election. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.