High schoolers in aprons worked busily in the commercial kitchen of the Northwest Career and Technical Academy frying shrimp, heating sauces and seasoning their dishes.
Team Sharkies had 20 minutes before they had to present their shrimp skewers. They tossed their breaded shrimp in a pan of hot oil.
Outside the kitchen, Team Da Beans presented plates of carne asada tacos and a dessert of churro bites to four judges sitting at a long table.
The judges jotted down notes as took take bites and discussed their thoughts amongst themselves.
The students of the Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management summer program at the academy were competing for bragging rights Tuesday.
Exercising creative freedom and culinary technique, the teams of students planned, prepared and plated shrimp courses alongside dessert pairings to be presented to a panel of judges. It was the culmination of the three weeks of training they received on the basic foundations of cooking, baking and customer service.
“These are kids that a lot of them eat Top Ramen and mac and cheese and Red Bull, and so they don’t get into the real nitty-gritty of a competition or even serving something for craft,” said Chef Lyle Hidahl, the culinary program’s instructor. “They’re having a really good time doing this and making some mistakes along the way.”
The Northwest Career and Technical Academy provides high school students with the chance to gain experience and test career paths ranging from video game development to construction while earning high school credit.
In addition to learning cooking and baking techniques in the classroom, the culinary students worked shifts at the school’s deli in their three weeks — gaining real-world experience in cashiering, barista service, customer service and dishwashing — to prepare them for entry-level jobs.
Mack Peterson of Team Highlights said she joined the program to see whether she wanted to try cooking professionally in the future. Cooking has been a big passion of hers ever since she was little.
“(Being a chef is) definitely more difficult than most people make it out to be. It’s not as easy or as fun all of the time,” Peterson said. “Yes, it’s very fun, but sometimes it’s very stressful or things don’t go right. But you can’t just give up, you have to just keep on pushing.”
In addition to sharpening her knife skills, Sophia Perez of Team Highlights said competing on a team taught her how to work and communicate with others.
“There’s a lot of opinions that go along with being on a team,” she said. “We kind of learned how to compromise.”
The winner of the competition was decided on the basis of each team’s recipe, presentation, taste of the dish, culinary techniques and dessert pairing. Each team received personalized feedback from the judges on their dishes.
Judge Peter Donaldson, assistant director of the Northwest Career and Technical Academy and former sushi chef, said the quality of all the teams’ dishes were remarkably close and choosing the winner was a tight call.
“Given that they’ve had less than three weeks to prepare, I think their food — the quality of their food and presentation — was far better than I could have imagined,” Donaldson said. “I think some of the food that we ate today you could eat in a restaurant without a doubt, and you’d pay a fair price.”
After discussion amongst the judges, Chef Lyle announced Team Stout as the winner for their lemon garlic linguine with prawns, paired with a strawberry lemon sorbet.
Donaldson said Team Stout’s professionalism in presentation helped push them to stand out.
“The winning team had an exceptionally well-organized presentation,” he said. “... At (the Northwest Career and Technical Academy) we try very hard to emphasize this idea of professionalism as a component of your school life into an extension of your work life. One of the hallmarks of the winning team was a high level of professional presentation and food production.”
Team Stout’s four members said the road to victory was paved with a lot of stress and shouting.
“We get competitive with each other,” said team member Charlie Pearson.
