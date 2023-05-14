MOUNT VERNON — A group of fourth- and fifth-grade students from the Mount Vernon School District were selected to attend a workshop Tuesday with two-time Newbery Medal winning author Donna Barba Higuera.
Teacher Chad Norman said students in the district were given the chance to write an essay and do various assignments centered on Higuera’s book “The Last Cuentista.”
To make it fully inclusive, the assignments could be done in English, Spanish or audio.
At the end of the process, 50 students were selected to attend the writing workshop.
During the workshop, Higuera taught the students about the Hero’s Journey writing process, which is her favorite to use.
She gave examples of steps in the writing process. Some came from popular movies such as “Moana,” books from the Harry Potter series and “The Last Cuentista.”
Students then used the steps to create their own stories.
Fourth-grader Eric Gomez wrote about a boy who was the best in the county at soccer and of his dream of joining Manchester United.
Other students wrote about people entering a fairy tale world.
In fifth-grader Olivia Ruiz’s story, a girl starts to notice fairy rings and sparkling lights but chooses to ignore them. One day she follows an orange cat into the forest and ends up in the fairy’s world.
There were also students who did twists on popular tales.
Angelina Bravo’s version of “Snow White” had the evil queen stealing Snow White’s beauty. The story included a quest for revenge.
Teacher Andy Bishop said having someone such as Higuera to show more representation for Latino students — and for students in general — makes a difference.
“The kids, and everyone, was really engaged,” Bishop said at the end of the workshop.
He said opportunities such as this show students that becoming an author is achievable.
Higuera said she loves doing workshops and author talks.
“Kids are the best. That’s my favorite part of being a writer,” she said. “This is so impactful to me ... because the kids reading it are making it their own.”
Higuera said she thinks she likes this age group the most because it was in this age group where books were the most important for her.
“That’s the age I needed stories,” she said.
Higuera has been visiting schools for several months and said this was her last stop.
Along with the writing workshop, there was also an author talk and a performance from Mount Vernon Mariachi and Folklorico based on “The Last Cuentista.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.