By the time Jenna Perry began attending Burlington-Edison High School, she already knew she wanted to work with children.
When she took a job in the Burlington-Edison School District teaching kindergarten at Bay View Elementary School, she knew she had found a home.
At the year-end assembly Wednesday at Bay View Elementary, Perry — in her fourth year of teaching — was awarded the Washington State Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Outstanding Young Educator Award.
She will receive $1,000 and one-year complimentary memberships to the Washington State ASCD and ASCD international.
Perry’s commitment to professional learning and inclusion made her stand out, said Claire Asander Carter, executive director of the Washington State ASCD.
Asander Carter, Bay View Principal Amy Reisner and school district Executive Director of Learning and Communications Todd Setterlund presented the award after playfully reading a list of hints as to who the honoree might be.
As the hints pointed toward Perry, she turned and saw her family and immediately began crying.
“Just getting to experience this with not just my class and family, but with the whole school felt just overwhelming and wonderful,” Perry said. “(I’m) just totally honored that I was able to receive this award.”
Perry said having her work recognized is an incredible feeling and is an encouraging push to keep doing what she’s doing.
“You feel seen, and you feel heard, and … the hard work is worth it, and the overtime hours (are) worth it,” she said. “It just makes you feel proud of what you do.”
Perry was nominated by Reisner and fellow teacher Rachel Parker for her inclusive teaching practices and her above-and-beyond efforts for her students.
Perry attends her students’ sports games and dance recitals; takes her students on virtual and outdoor experiences such as bug hunt expeditions; builds in mindfulness and positively affirming practices such as a mirror in the classroom where students tell themselves they love themselves; and makes efforts to know her students and their families on a deeper level.
“She really cares a lot about her students as individuals,” Reisner said. “… That kind of just oozes out of who she is.”
With Bay View Elementary aiming to create more inclusive classroom spaces, Perry, as a general education teacher, designs her activities so that all students, including those with special needs, can participate, Reisner said.
Perry’s students with special needs such as autism have shown significant growth in speech, language, social and academic skills, Reisner said.
Perry said the most important part of her work is to create a community where everyone can feel as if they can be who they are all the time.
“I do a lot to (help) the students feel confident enough to be successful, and they all know that they’re loved and heard,” Perry said. “... I feel like my whole class is very much loved and they know that they’re loved and they understand that when it is work time, it’s work time, … but they know also they can be silly and goofy, and we can have fun together too.”
Perry believes for teachers to have a successful classroom environment, they must put in the work to build relationships. To Perry, the investment and love for her students comes naturally.
“I just want to love them all so much, and so I don’t think it’s hard work,” she said. “... You need to put in the time to create that relationship so that they feel known by you and … have that (welcoming) environment, but I don’t think it’s hard work. It’s just something that I love to do.”
