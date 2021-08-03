Ed Bradel and Paul Rogge are leading in the race for a seat on the Concrete School Board, according to initial primary election results.
Bradel, a retired educator, leads the race with 213 votes, or about 47% of the total ballots counted as of Tuesday night. Rogge ended the night with 187 votes, or about 41%.
The third candidate, park ranger Jordan Mammel, held 50 votes, or about 11% of the total.
Results will continue to be updated until the election is certified Aug. 17. The two candidates with the most votes then advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
The three candidates are vying to fill the at-large seat that will be left by Sue Watts.
