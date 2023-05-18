Burlington-Edison High School students put their robots to the test EMMA FLETCHER-FRAZER @Emma_SVH Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now NJROTC C/PO3 Isaac Andrew helps to drain the underwater robot before placing it back in Fidalgo Bay. Emma Fletcher-Frazer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Students Alli Matthews (left) and Michael Lewis attach foam to the underwater robots to help them float in the water. Emma Fletcher-Frazer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Instructor Dan Boudreau (right) assists NJROTC volunteer swimmers as they prepare to enter the water and lead the robot into Fidalgo Bay. Emma Fletcher-Frazer / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANACORTES — Students in the oceans and technology class at Burlington-Edison High School celebrated this week the completion of a robotics project.Under the guidance of naval science instructor Dan Boudreau, students built robots designed to float near the surface of a body of water and measure depth.On Wednesday, the students, along with volunteers from Burlington-Edison’s Navy JROTC program, gathered at Seafarers Memorial Park along Fidalgo Bay to test their creations.The students had built SeaPerch robots over the course of the class, putting together the circuit boards and programming the remotely-operated vehicles.The students guided their robots out into the water and back. They then compared the information collected to the data gathered by volunteer swimmers.Boudreau said the project was a great opportunity for students to learn skills for the workforce.“With your passion, you can do some pretty cool stuff,” Boudreau said.One of the students, Alli Matthews, said she had already taken two robotics courses at Burlington-Edison, and was excited by the chance to do more.She said she wishes there were more such classes available. Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Lake Cavanaugh residents left with no solution to closed road Skagit County plays role in major drug bust Former Skagit County clinic manager sentenced in federal fraud case Beloved Rockport State Park staffer calling it a career State to close Harry Osborne State Forest Tweets by goskagit
